Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at Benchmark upgraded Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ: PRGS) from Sell to Hold. Progress Software shares rose 4.91 percent to $36.51 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) from Market Perform to Outperform. T-Mobile US shares rose 0.54 percent to $59.66 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) from Market Perform to Outperform. Vale shares rose 1.64 percent to $12.67 in pre-market trading.
- Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. CF Industries shares fell 0.63 percent to close at $43.82 on Wednesday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Flagstar Bancorp shares fell 1.52 percent to close at $34.35 on Wednesday.
- Argus upgraded Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) from Hold to Buy. Twilio shares rose 1.58 percent to $55.16 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BOKF) from Neutral to Outperform. BOK Financial shares rose 1.98 percent to $94.86 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Talend SA ADR (NASDAQ: TLND) from Neutral to Buy. Talend shares fell 3.55 percent to close at $56.20 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY) from Sell to Hold. Surgery Partners shares fell 2.23 percent to close at $15.35 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies upgraded Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE: MSG) from Hold to Buy. Madison Square Garden shares gained 10 percent to $292.90 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded Pinnacle Foods (NYSE: PF) from Outperform to Market Perform. Pinnacle Foods shares closed at $64.95 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson downgraded Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) from Neutral to Underperform. Mattel shares fell 2.86 percent to $16.30 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AQXP) from Buy to Hold. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.13 percent to $2.29 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) from Buy to Hold. AeroVironment shares fell 2.61 percent to $64.89 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Green Plains shares fell 3.74 percent to close at $19.30 on Tuesday.
- Janney Capital downgraded Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) from Buy to Neutral. Summit Therapeutics shares fell 3.53 percent to $2.46 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) from Buy to Neutral. TransEnterix shares dropped 8.39 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading.
- Needham downgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AQXP) from Buy to Hold. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals shares fell 2.13 percent to $2.29 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals is set to $122. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $78.78 on Wednesday.
- CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt Inc (NYSE: WBT) with a Neutral rating. Welbilt shares closed at $22.14 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Gilead Sciences is set to $93. Gilead Sciences shares closed at $68.64 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Spark Therapeutics is set to $74. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $82.87 on Wednesday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE: IBP) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Installed Building Products is set to $65. Installed Building Products shares closed at $58.60 on Wednesday.
- Imperial Capital initiated coverage on The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) with an In-Line rating. The price target for Disney is set to $108. Disney shares closed at $103.96 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Teradata is set to $42. Teradata shares closed at $39.55 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Flexion Therapeutics is set to $39. Flexion Therapeutics closed at $24.92 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KERX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals is set to $9. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals closed at $4.48 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) with a Buy rating. The price target for IBM is set to $160. IBM closed at $137.48 on Wednesday.
