Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) from Neutral to Buy. v shares rose 0.65 percent to $152.81 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ciena shares rose 2.94 percent to $25.60 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Criteo shares rose 2.89 percent to close at $33.86 on Friday.
- Barclays upgraded Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Quest shares rose 0.77 percent to close at $112.04 on Friday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) from Neutral to Buy. HighPoint Resources shares rose 0.33 percent to $6.01 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) from Neutral to Buy. Federal Realty Investment shares rose 1.55 percent to close at $125.61 on Friday.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Alarm.com shares rose 3.01 percent to $38.73 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) from Neutral to Buy. BorgWarner shares fell 1.85 percent to close at $45.09 on Friday.
- Bank of America upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Neutral to Buy. First Solar shares rose 4.18 percent to $54.85 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Buckingham downgraded CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) from Buy to Neutral. CarMax shares fell 1.98 percent to $78.60 in pre-market trading.
- Moffett Nathanson downgraded O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Buy to Neutral. O'Reilly Automotive shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $286.16 on Friday.
- Nomura downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Neutral. Intel shares fell 2.15 percent to $51.37 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research downgraded The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) from Buy to Hold. Kroger shares fell 2.69 percent to $28.89 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Estee Lauder shares fell 2.64 percent to $148.90 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) from Buy to Neutral. OGE Energy shares rose 0.46 percent to close at $34.96 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Omega Healthcare shares rose 0.28 percent to close at $31.87 on Friday.
- Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) from Buy to Neutral. Allegheny Technologies shares fell 3.33 percent to $26.40 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) with a Sell rating. The price target for PVH is set to $150. PVH shares closed at $152.08 on Friday.
- Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alibaba is set to $275. Alibaba shares closed at $202.01 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) with a Buy rating. The price target for New Relic is set to $125. New Relic shares closed at $103.86 on Friday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $70. Twilio shares closed at $55.25 on Friday.
- Janney Capital initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avid Bioservices is set to $10. Avid Bioservices shares closed at $3.53 on Friday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) with a Buy rating. The price target for RedHill Biopharma is set to $20. RedHill Biopharma shares closed at $7.90 on Friday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) with a Buy rating. The price target for LSC Communications is set to $22. LSC Communications closed at $16.10 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Veeva is set to $100. Veeva shares closed at $82.84 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co initiated coverage on Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Limoneira is set to $30. Limoneira closed at $25.81 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tiffany is set to $165. Tiffany closed at $133.67 on Friday.
