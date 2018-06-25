Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2018 9:18am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Citigroup upgraded Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) from Neutral to Buy. v shares rose 0.65 percent to $152.81 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ciena shares rose 2.94 percent to $25.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Criteo shares rose 2.89 percent to close at $33.86 on Friday.
  • Barclays upgraded Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Quest shares rose 0.77 percent to close at $112.04 on Friday.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded HighPoint Resources (NYSE: HPR) from Neutral to Buy. HighPoint Resources shares rose 0.33 percent to $6.01 in pre-market trading.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) from Neutral to Buy. Federal Realty Investment shares rose 1.55 percent to close at $125.61 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Alarm.com shares rose 3.01 percent to $38.73 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) from Neutral to Buy. BorgWarner shares fell 1.85 percent to close at $45.09 on Friday.
  • Bank of America upgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Neutral to Buy. First Solar shares rose 4.18 percent to $54.85 in pre-market trading.

Top Downgrades

  • Buckingham downgraded CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) from Buy to Neutral. CarMax shares fell 1.98 percent to $78.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Moffett Nathanson downgraded O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) from Buy to Neutral. O'Reilly Automotive shares fell 0.32 percent to close at $286.16 on Friday.
  • Nomura downgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Buy to Neutral. Intel shares fell 2.15 percent to $51.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Pivotal Research downgraded The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) from Buy to Hold. Kroger shares fell 2.69 percent to $28.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Estee Lauder shares fell 2.64 percent to $148.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) from Buy to Neutral. OGE Energy shares rose 0.46 percent to close at $34.96 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE: OHI) from Outperform to Market Perform. Omega Healthcare shares rose 0.28 percent to close at $31.87 on Friday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) from Buy to Neutral. Allegheny Technologies shares fell 3.33 percent to $26.40 in pre-market trading.

Top Initiations

  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) with a Sell rating. The price target for PVH is set to $150. PVH shares closed at $152.08 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Argus initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alibaba is set to $275. Alibaba shares closed at $202.01 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) with a Buy rating. The price target for New Relic is set to $125. New Relic shares closed at $103.86 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $70. Twilio shares closed at $55.25 on Friday.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Avid Bioservices is set to $10. Avid Bioservices shares closed at $3.53 on Friday.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) with a Buy rating. The price target for RedHill Biopharma is set to $20. RedHill Biopharma shares closed at $7.90 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) with a Buy rating. The price target for LSC Communications is set to $22. LSC Communications closed at $16.10 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Veeva is set to $100. Veeva shares closed at $82.84 on Friday.
  • Stephens & Co initiated coverage on Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Limoneira is set to $30. Limoneira closed at $25.81 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Tiffany is set to $165. Tiffany closed at $133.67 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATI + ALRM)

50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2018
The Market In 5 Minutes: Tariffs, NXPI, Powell And More
Goldman: Not All Metal And Mining Stocks Are Created Equal
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NSC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.