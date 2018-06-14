Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 14, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC) from Neutral to Buy. American Campus shares rose 0.78 percent to close at $42.83 on Wednesday.
- First Analysis upgraded Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Qualys shares rose 0.56 percent to close at $89.10 on Wednesday.
- HSBC upgraded Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) from Hold to Buy. Banco Santander shares fell 0.18 percent to $5.62 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Steel Dynamics shares fell 1.21 percent to close at $49.18 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup downgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from Buy to Neutral. Kohl's shares fell 1.74 percent to $74.40 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) from Overweight to Neutral. Oracle shares fell 2.12 percent to $47.25 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital downgraded Time Warner Inc. (NYSE: TWX) from Buy to Hold. Time Warner shares rose 0.42 percent to $98.30 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Uniti shares fell 0.60 percent to close at $23.10 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) from Neutral to Underperform. WR Berkley shares fell 0.89 percent to $75.87 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTM) from Outperform to Neutral. HealthStream shares rose 0.38 percent to close at $28.75 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Argus initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fifth Third Bancorp is set to $36. Fifth Third Bancorp shares closed at $31.15 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Spotify is set to $155. Spotify Technology closed at $170.82 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Nu Skin is set to $98. Nu Skin closed at $81.98 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics is set to $21. Aeglea BioTherapeutics shares closed at $10.09 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) with a Hold rating. The price target for TTM Technologies is set to $19. TTM Technologies shares closed at $19.30 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE: WYND) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wyndham Destinations is set to $69. Wyndham Destinations shares closed at $47.90 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE: XOM) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Hannon Armstrong is set to $23. Hannon Armstrong shares closed at $18.21 on Wednesday.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSKY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for GreenSky is set to $27. GreenSky closed at $24.13 on Wednesday.
