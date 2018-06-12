Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 12, 2018 9:13am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Newmont Mining shares rose 0.23 percent to $38.65 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: ENBL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Enable Midstream Partners shares rose 1 percent to $17.19 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) from Neutral to Sell. SeaWorld shares fell 4.28 percent to $20.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Sempra Energy shares climbed 15.54 percent to close at $117.19 on Monday.
  • Barclays downgraded Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Targa Resources shares fell 1.26 percent to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Barrick Gold shares fell 0.98 percent to $13.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) from Buy to Neutral. MakeMyTrip shares rose 1.99 percent to close at $41.05 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Adient shares rose 1.66 percent to $48.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) from Outperform to Market Perform. USG shares rose 3.86 percent to close at $43.04 on Monday.
  • Compass Point downgraded Franklin Financial Network, Inc. (NYSE: FSB) from Neutral to Sell. Franklin Finl Network shares rose 5.07 percent to close at $39.40 on Monday.


Top Initiations

  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Weight Watchers is set to $105. Weight Watchers shares closed at $86.90 on Monday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Franklin Electric is set to $50. Franklin Electric closed at $48.60 on Monday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for ArQule is set to $7. ArQule shares closed at $5.28 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Healthcare Services is set to $50. Healthcare Services closed at $39.06 on Monday.

