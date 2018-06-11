HomeStreet Cost Cuts Should Result In Higher 2019 Earnings, Analyst Says In Upgrade
A tough mortgage banking environment will likely lead to cost savings initiatives from HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ: HMST), which should result in an improved 2019 earnings outlook, according to B. Riley FBR.
The Analyst
Steve Moss of B. Riley FBR upgraded HomeStreet shares from Neutral to Buy and raised the stock’s price target from $30 to $35.
The Thesis
HomeStreet is likely to launch initiatives to enhance efficiency in its mortgage operations, including a cost savings plan, which will result in an upward bias to 2019 EPS estimates, Moss said in a Monday note.
The company announced a $12.4-million cost savings plan that represents 3 percent of its expense base, and said it would continue to explore opportunities for further cost cuts in its mortgage unit, the analyst said.
“An improvement in the profitability of HMST's mortgage operations is likely to have a material impact to EPS and should bode well for HMST's longer-term EPS outlook."
Moss estimates that if the company were to reduce mortgage banking expenses by 10 percent, 2019 EPS estimates could be revised upward to by 35 cents to 75 cents per share.
Price Action
HomeStreet shares were trading up 4.46 percent at the time of publication Monday afternoon.
Related Link:
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
Latest Ratings for HMST
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|B. Riley FBR
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jan 2018
|Keefe Bruyette & Woods
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Dec 2016
|FBR Capital
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
View More Analyst Ratings for HMST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: B Riley FBR mortgage industry Steve MossUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.