Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Craig-Hallum upgraded Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) from Hold to Buy. Teladoc shares rose 2.31 percent to $53.10 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at MKM Partners upgraded Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Neutral to Buy. Discovery shares rose 0.67 percent to close at $21.09 on Monday.
- Bernstein upgraded Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE) from Underperform to Market Perform. Noble shares fell 0.36 percent to $5.51 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- BMO Capital downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) from Outperform to Market Perform. Take-Two shares fell 1.02 percent to $112.52 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR) from Buy to Neutral. First Solar shares fell 2.82 percent to $60.00 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE) from Outperform to Market Perform. Jounce Therapeutics shares fell 2.14 percent to $7.31 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ: NEWT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Newtek Business Services shares fell 3.14 percent to $20.05 in pre-market trading.
- Needham downgraded Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ: OKTA) from Buy to Hold. Okta shares fell 4.92 percent to $54.54 in pre-market trading.
- Northcoast Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) from Buy to Neutral. Dentsply Sirona shares fell 1.07 percent to $43.47 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PK) from Overweight to Neutral. Park Hotels shares fell 0.06 percent to close at $32.41 on Monday.
- IFS Securities downgraded Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Loxo Oncology shares fell 0.73 percent to $182.49 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE: WTW) with a Buy rating. The price target for Weight Watchers is set to $95. Weight Watchers shares closed at $79.55 on Monday.
- Analysts at Seaport Global initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Abeona Therapeutics is set to $29. Abeona Therapeutics shares closed at $15.525 on Monday.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corvus Pharmaceuticals is set to $17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $11.56 on Monday.
- Suntrust initiated coverage on Evergy Inc (NYSE: EVRG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Wyndham Hotels is set to $61.
- Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cision is set to $19. Cision closed at $15.53 on Monday.
- Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: ETFC) with a Buy rating. The price target for E*TRADE is set to $56. E*TRADE shares closed at $64.50 on Monday.
- Compass Point initiated coverage on TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) with a Buy rating. The price target for TD Ameritrade is set to $74. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $61.07 on Monday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.