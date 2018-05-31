Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 31, 2018 9:23am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Corning shares rose 2.16 percent to $26.92 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity upgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Hold to Buy. Biogen shares rose 0.95 percent to $297.20 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) from Neutral to Buy. First Hawaiian shares rose 1.4 percent to $29.62 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: QSII) from Neutral to Overweight. Quality Systems shares fell 0.82 percent to close at $16.83 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE: STAY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Extended Stay America shares rose 2.87 percent to $20.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Imperial Capital upgraded Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) from In-Line to Outperform. Verint shares rose 0.83 percent to close at $42.35 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) from Hold to Buy. Leggett & Platt shares rose 1.28 percent to close at $42.02 on Wednesday.


Top Downgrades

  • Susquehanna downgraded DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) from Positive to Neutral. DSW shares fell 0.73 percent to $24.43 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Micron shares fell 3 percent to $60.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) from Buy to Hold. Arconic shares fell 0.69 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Williams Capital downgraded Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) from Hold to Sell. Otter Tail shares fell 1.46 percent to $47.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) from Overweight to Neutral. HealthEquity shares rose 1.62 percent to close at $78.00 on Wednesday.
  • Sandler O'Neill downgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) from Buy to Hold. Seacoast Banking shares rose 2.28 percent to close at $31.36 on Wednesday.
  • BTIG Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) from Buy to Neutral. Mid-America Apartment shares rose 2.45 percent to close at $93.99 on Wednesday.
  • Rosenblatt downgraded Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Buy to Neutral. Box shares fell 5.83 percent to $26.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) from Buy to Hold. Corcept Therapeutics shares fell 2.74 percent to $19.15 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) with a Hold rating. The price target for Hyatt Hotels is set to $85. Hyatt Hotels shares closed at $82.02 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Edwards Lifesciences is set to $152. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $137.45 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SS&C Technologies is set to $60. SS&C Technologies closed at $49.81 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Loxo Oncology is set to $200. Loxo Oncology shares closed at $173.64 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Rollins is set to $50. Rollins shares closed at $51.09 on Wednesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celyad is set to $49. Celyad shares closed at $29.78 on Wednesday.
  • BMO Capital initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Silvercorp Metals is set to $4.75. Silvercorp Metals shares closed at $2.87 on Wednesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) with a Buy rating. The price target for GrubHub is set to $130. GrubHub shares closed at $107.54 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Incyte is set to $85. Incyte shares closed at $67.87 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Marriott is set to $152. Marriott shares closed at $136.27 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BIIB + ARNC)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Right To Try, Uber, Buffett, Jobless Claims And More
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Flat Ahead Of Economic Data
5 Arconic Catalysts Driving Longbow's Bullish Stance
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 9, 2018
8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Southwestern Energy And Arconic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GLW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.