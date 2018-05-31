Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 31, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Corning shares rose 2.16 percent to $26.92 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) from Hold to Buy. Biogen shares rose 0.95 percent to $297.20 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ: FHB) from Neutral to Buy. First Hawaiian shares rose 1.4 percent to $29.62 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: QSII) from Neutral to Overweight. Quality Systems shares fell 0.82 percent to close at $16.83 on Wednesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE: STAY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Extended Stay America shares rose 2.87 percent to $20.40 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital upgraded Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) from In-Line to Outperform. Verint shares rose 0.83 percent to close at $42.35 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) from Hold to Buy. Leggett & Platt shares rose 1.28 percent to close at $42.02 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Susquehanna downgraded DSW Inc. (NYSE: DSW) from Positive to Neutral. DSW shares fell 0.73 percent to $24.43 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Micron shares fell 3 percent to $60.69 in pre-market trading.
- Argus downgraded Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) from Buy to Hold. Arconic shares fell 0.69 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Williams Capital downgraded Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ: OTTR) from Hold to Sell. Otter Tail shares fell 1.46 percent to $47.40 in pre-market trading.
- Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) from Overweight to Neutral. HealthEquity shares rose 1.62 percent to close at $78.00 on Wednesday.
- Sandler O'Neill downgraded Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) from Buy to Hold. Seacoast Banking shares rose 2.28 percent to close at $31.36 on Wednesday.
- BTIG Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: MAA) from Buy to Neutral. Mid-America Apartment shares rose 2.45 percent to close at $93.99 on Wednesday.
- Rosenblatt downgraded Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) from Buy to Neutral. Box shares fell 5.83 percent to $26.16 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) from Buy to Hold. Corcept Therapeutics shares fell 2.74 percent to $19.15 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) with a Hold rating. The price target for Hyatt Hotels is set to $85. Hyatt Hotels shares closed at $82.02 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE: EW) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Edwards Lifesciences is set to $152. Edwards Lifesciences shares closed at $137.45 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for SS&C Technologies is set to $60. SS&C Technologies closed at $49.81 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Loxo Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOXO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Loxo Oncology is set to $200. Loxo Oncology shares closed at $173.64 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) with a Hold rating. The price target for Rollins is set to $50. Rollins shares closed at $51.09 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Celyad SA (NASDAQ: CYAD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Celyad is set to $49. Celyad shares closed at $29.78 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE: SVM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Silvercorp Metals is set to $4.75. Silvercorp Metals shares closed at $2.87 on Wednesday.
- Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) with a Buy rating. The price target for GrubHub is set to $130. GrubHub shares closed at $107.54 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray assumed coverage on Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Incyte is set to $85. Incyte shares closed at $67.87 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) with a Hold rating. The price target for Marriott is set to $152. Marriott shares closed at $136.27 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.