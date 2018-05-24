Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 24, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Wells Fargo upgraded Rowan Companies plc (NYSE: RDC) from Market Perform to Outperform. Rowan shares fell 1.35 percent to close at $16.13 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Neutral to Buy. Deere shares rose 1.10 percent to $158.30 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE: OII) from Underperform to Market Perform. Oceaneering International shares fell 0.67 percent to close at $23.72 on Wednesday.
- HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) from Reduce to Hold. Ecopetrol shares fell 0.71 percent to $21.00 in pre-market trading.
- CLSA upgraded TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) from Outperform to Buy. TAL Education shares gained 1.51 percent to $44.37 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Sell to Buy. Copa Holdings shares closed at $112.29 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Baird downgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from Outperform to Neutral. Generac Holdings shares rose 0.84 percent to close at $50.54 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) from Buy to Neutral. BWX Technologies shares rose 0.07 percent to close at $68.04 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) from Outperform to Neutral. Petrobras shares fell 11.36 percent to $13.38 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) from Outperform to Neutral. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares fell 3.2 percent to $18.45 in pre-market trading.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) from Buy to Hold. Vermillion shares rose 0.97 percent to close at $1.04 on Wednesday.
- CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU) from Outperform to Underperform. New Oriental Education shares fell 0.47 percent to $100.86 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Caesars Entertainment is set to $16. Caesars Entertainment shares closed at $12.45 on Wednesday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ciena is set to $31. Ciena shares closed at $24.51 on Wednesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals is set to $15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $5.85 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Middleby Corp (NASDAQ: MIDD) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Middleby is set to $115. Middleby shares closed at $104.48 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Skyline is set to $37. Skyline shares closed at $28.73 on Wednesday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ: GSHD) with an Outperform rating. Goosehead Insurance shares closed at $16.39 on Wednesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE: ELF) with an Outperform rating. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $19.79 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ: PRMW) with an Outperform rating. Primo Water shares closed at $15.48 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) with a Buy rating. The price target for SCYNEXIS is set to $9. SCYNEXIS closed at $1.59 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Broadcom is set to $300. Broadcom shares closed at $240.56 on Wednesday.
