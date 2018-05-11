Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 11, 2018
Top Upgrades
- JP Morgan upgraded Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) from Neutral to Overweight. Verizon shares rose 0.97 percent to $47.65 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sarepta Therapeutics shares rose 1.86 percent to $92.00 in pre-market trading.
- Nomura upgraded Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) from Reduce to Neutral. Semiconductor Manufacturing shares fell 3.31 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein upgraded Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) from Underperform to Market Perform. Baidu shares rose 0.86 percent to $271.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYGR) from Neutral to Outperform. Voyager Therapeutics shares gained 4.42 percent to $17.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Great Plains Energy Incorporated (NYSE: GXP) from Hold to Buy. Great Plains Energy shares rose 0.84 percent to close at $32.23 on Thursday.
- Barclays upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares rose 0.61 percent to close at $59.76 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) from Underperform to Market Perform. Switch shares rose 3.57 percent to $15.95 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Mosaic shares rose 1.52 percent to $26.77 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) from Neutral to Outperform. Mercer shares rose 1.39 percent to close at $14.55 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- Macquarie downgraded Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC) from Outperform to Neutral. Symantec shares dropped 26.32 percent to $21.50 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) from Outperform to Neutral. Kohl's shares fell 1.70 percent to $59.50 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG Research downgraded Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) from Buy to Neutral. Q2 Holdings shares rose 2.54 percent to close at $58.45 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Presidio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSDO) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Presidio shares rose 1.71 percent to close at $15.45 on Thursday.
- Barclays downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Halozyme Therapeutics shares fell 8.61 percent to $18.25 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) from Buy to Hold. Coty shares fell 2.07 percent to $14.20 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Choice Hotels shares fell 0.18 percent to close at $83.20 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital downgraded ARMO BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) from Outperform to Market Perform. ARMO BioSciences shares rose 0.26 percent to $49.93 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) from Outperform to Neutral. Triumph shares fell 8.52 percent to close at $22.55 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Abercrombie & Fitch is set to $25. Abercrombie & Fitch shares closed at $26.12 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Riot Blockchain is set to $9. Riot Blockchain shares closed at $7.23 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for TriCo Bancshares is set to $43. TriCo Bancshares shares closed at $37.32 on Thursday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Euronet Worldwide is set to $100. Euronet Worldwide shares closed at $83.70 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Lululemon is set to $90. Lululemon shares closed at $97.91 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Cision Ltd. (NASDAQ: CISN) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cision is set to $16. Cision shares closed at $13.48 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spero Therapeutics is set to $28. Spero Therapeutics shares closed at $11.59 on Thursday.
- Wedbush initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for American Eagle is set to $25. American Eagle shares closed at $20.11 on Thursday.
