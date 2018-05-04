Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pinnacle West Upgraded By BofA On Valuation

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2018 4:17pm   Comments
Share:
Pinnacle West Upgraded By BofA On Valuation
Related PNW
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2018
7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Pinnacle West Capital's (PNW) CEO Donald Brandt on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) reported first-quarter earnings May 2 that failed to meet consensus expectations. Analysts expected earnings per share of 10 cents, and the Arizona-based utility holding company reported 3 cents per share.

The Analyst

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's Julien Dumoulin-Smith upgraded Pinnacle West from Underperform to Neutral and raised the price target for the stock from $84 to $86.

The Thesis

The valuation of the stock is more attractive as it trades more in line with the utility peer group multiple of 16.6x, Dumoulin-Smith said in a Friday note.

Pinnacle West has room for an increase in EPS due to operational and maintenance cost savings, and BofA expects the company to achieve 9.5-percent percent ROE, which would allow it to stay out of rate cases past the 2019 period.

BofA raised its 2019 and 2020 estimates 12 and 6 cents, respectively, but they are still below the Street consensus, which Dumoulin-Smith sees as overly optimistic. The savings from operational and maintenance costs could reach 20 cents per share if savings from planned outages are fully realized, the analyst said. 

The election for Jeff Flake's vacated Senate seat is an overhang on the stock, according to BofA. 

The Price Action

Pinnacle West shares were up 0.48 percent at $80.19 at the close Friday. 

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Issues Industywide Utilities Update 

Utilities Slump Could Be Nearing Its End 

Latest Ratings for PNW

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesUnderperformNeutral
Apr 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Mar 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PNW
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch Claire Zeng Josephine Moore Julien Dumoulin-Smith Nicholas CampanellaUpgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PNW)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PNW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.