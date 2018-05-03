Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 3, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Drexel Hamilton upgraded NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) from Hold to Buy. NXP Semiconductors shares closed at $102.72 on Wednesday.
- Bernstein upgraded salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) from Underperform to Market Perform. Salesforce.com shares closed at $122.82 on Wednesday.
- Baird upgraded YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from Neutral to Outperform. Yum Brands shares closed at $80.20 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) from Neutral to Overweight. Discovery shares closed at $23.58 on Wednesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from Hold to Buy. Square shares closed at $48.66 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital upgraded 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) from Sector Perform to Outperform. 3M shares closed at $194.50 on Wednesday.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from Hold to Buy. Estee Lauder shares closed at $132.59 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from Neutral to Buy. Deere shares closed at $134.75 on Wednesday.
- Barclays upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NVIDIA shares closed at $226.31 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies upgraded Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) from Hold to Buy. Marathon Petroleum shares closed at $75.84 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Wells Fargo downgraded Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) from Outperform to Market Perform. Malibu Boats shares closed at $40.36 on Wednesday.
- Baird downgraded Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) from Outperform to Neutral. Laredo Petroleum shares closed at $10.92 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) from Neutral to Underweight. Esperion Therapeutics shares closed at $45.75 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital downgraded Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Pentair shares closed at $45.42 on Wednesday.
- Leerink Swann downgraded Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) from Outperform to Market Perfor. Hologic shares closed at $39.64 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson downgraded TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) from Buy to Neutral. TCF Financial shares closed at $25.18 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Buy to Neutral. Caterpillar shares closed at $143.86 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Buy to Neutral. Cummins shares closed at $146.12 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies downgraded The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) from Buy to Hold. Estee Lauder shares closed at $132.59 on Wednesday.
- Stephens & Co. downgraded The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: HABT) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Habit Restaurants shares closed at $10.25 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Corning is set to $33. Corning shares closed at $26.70 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at JP Morgan initiated coverage on Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cisco is set to $57. Cisco shares closed at $43.86 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on CytRx Corporation (NASDAQ: CYTR) with a Buy rating. The price target for CytRx is set to $4. CytRx shares closed at $1.79 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Pentair is set to $49. Pentair shares closed at $45.42 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ciena is set to $36. Ciena shares closed at $25.92 on Wednesday.
