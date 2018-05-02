Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 2, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 02, 2018 9:15am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Mizuho upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) from Neutral to Buy. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares rose 2.09 percent to $19.08 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush upgraded TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE: TCF) from Underperform to Neutral. TCF Financial shares rose 1.33 percent to close at $25.16 on Tuesday.
  • Raymond James upgraded United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) from Market Perform to Outperform. United States Cellular shares fell 14.03 percent to close at $34.02 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE: JNPR) from Sell to Hold. Juniper shares rose 6.87 percent to $26.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) from Neutral to Buy. Vulcan Materials shares rose 0.07 percent to close at $111.77 on Tuesday.
  • DA Davidson upgraded Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) from Underperform to Neutral. Domtar shares rose 2.67 percent to close at $45.07 on Monday.
  • Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE: EV) from Neutral to Buy. Eaton Vance shares fell 1.08 percent to close at $53.80 on Monday.
  • CIBC upgraded Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) from Neutral to Outperformer. Freeport-McMoRan shares rose 2.08 percent to $15.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Monness Crespi Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) from Sell to Neutral. Archer-Daniels Midland shares rose 0.47 percent to $45.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFLY) from Sell to Neutral. Shutterfly shares rose 10.97 percent to $90.50 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Oppenheimer downgraded Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) from Outperform to Perform. Snap shares fell 19.84 percent to $11.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital downgraded Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Buy to Hold. Ulta Beauty shares fell 0.65 percent to $249.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Buy to Neutral. Cummins shares fell 2.79 percent to $149.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) from Buy to Neutral. Denny's shares dropped 3.65 percent to $16.65 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Buy to Neutral. PACCAR shares fell 0.14 percent to close at $63.58 on Monday.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) from Buy to Hold. Seagate shares fell 2.23 percent to $53.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded KLX Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXI) from Buy to Hold. KLX shares fell 8.6 percent to close at $62.25 on Tuesday.
  • BMO Capital downgraded NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVA) from Outperform to Market Perform. NuVasive shares fell 3.82 percent to $51.11 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus downgraded Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) from Buy to Hold. Hershey shares fell 0.67 percent to close at $91.32 on Monday.
  • Bank of America downgraded The Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE: SMG) from Buy to Underperform. Intevac shares fell 22.90 percent to $5.05 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Mallinckrodt is set to $15. Mallinckrodt shares closed at $13.10 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSE: SMTS) with a Hold rating. Sierra Metals shares closed at $2.76 on Tuesday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) with a Buy rating. The price target for ChemoCentryx is set to $20. ChemoCentryx shares closed at $11.00 on Tuesday.
  • UBS initiated coverage on Fortis Inc. (NYSE: FTS) with a Buy rating. Fortis shares closed at $33.51 on Tuesday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Spotify Technology is set to $200. Spotify Technology shares closed at $164.88 on Tuesday.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alcoa is set to $65. Alcoa shares closed at $51.99 on Tuesday.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Summit Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: SMMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Summit Therapeutics is set to $27. Summit Therapeutics shares closed at $13.18 on Tuesday.

