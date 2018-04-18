Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 18, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Underweight to Overweight. eBay shares rose 6.25 percent to $43.15 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Hold to Buy. Dollar Tree shares rose 1.14 percent to $100.00 in pre-market trading.
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ZAYO) from Hold to Buy. Zayo shares rose 2 percent to $37.15 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) from Underperform to Neutral. M&T Bank shares rose 0.91 percent to $179.04 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) from Hold to Buy. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares rose 0.59 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) from Neutral to Buy. Welbilt rose 0.53 percent to close at $19.06 on Tuesday.
- Compass Point upgraded Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) from Neutral to Buy. Terreno Realty shares rose 0.65 percent to $35.51 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto plc (NYSE: RIO) from Hold to Buy. Rio Tinto shares gained 3.20 percent to $56.49 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. GrubHub shares fell 1.75 percent to $101.90 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) from Buy to Neutral. Alria shares fell 1.05 percent to $63.30 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ: TEAM) from Buy to Hold. Atlassian shares dropped 1.63 percent to $61.05 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB) from Outperform to Market Perform. LegacyTexas Financial fell 0.79 percent to close at $42.44 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) from Buy to Hold. Healthcare Services shares fell 4.73 percent to $38.68 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Zillow shares fell 2.79 percent to $48.01 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson downgraded Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) from Buy to Neutral. Callaway Golf shares rose 1.46 percent to close at $17.73 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies downgraded AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXS) from Buy to Hold. AveXis shares fell 0.35 percent to $211.32 in pre-market trading.
- KLR Group downgraded Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) from Buy to Hold. Continental Resources shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $62.12 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Dollar Tree is set to $114. Dollar Tree shares closed at $98.87 on Monday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on AquaVenture Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WAAS) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for AquaVenture Holdings is set to $22. AquaVenture Holdings shares closed at $13.76 on Tuesday.
- Longbow Research initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Marvell Technology is set to $27. Marvell Technology shares closed at $22.25 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Dollar General is set to $103. Dollar General shares closed at $99.87 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham assumed coverage on Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Foot Locker is set to $54. Foot Locker shares closed at $42.37 on Tuesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) with a Sell rating. The price target for AK Steel is set to $3.25. AK Steel shares closed at $4.71 on Tuesday.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) with a Hold rating. The price target for DXC Technology is set to $100. DXC Technology shares closed at $104.30 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Kroger is set to $28. Kroger closed at $24.24 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Buckingham initiated coverage on Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Steven Madden is set to $53. Steven Madden shares closed at $46.80 on Tuesday.
