The Vetr community on Thursday downgraded shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy). Despite the downgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock today remained unanimously positive, with 100 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Mazor shares were trading at $61.16. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $69.63 implying 12.8 percent projected upside.

This contrasted with analyst outlook, which is strongly bearish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $38, implying a heavy projected downside.