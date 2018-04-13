The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Crowd sentiment on the stock today is mixed to positive, with 57.1 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 42.9 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Wells Fargo shares were trading at $52.70. The Vetr crowd is neutral to bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $54.10 implying 2.6 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook was strongly bullish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $64, implying a strong projected upside.