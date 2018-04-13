Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Alphabet To Strong Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 13, 2018 7:12am   Comments
The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment on the stock today is positive, with 70.8 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 29.2 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Alphabet shares were trading at $1,037.29. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $1,191.76 implying 15.1 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook was strongly bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $1,277.5, implying a strong projected upside.

