Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 12, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) from Neutral to Buy. TechnipFMC shares rose 4.88 percent to $32.89 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) from Underperform to In-Line. PNM shares closed at $37.50 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital upgraded FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) from Market Perform to Outperform. FMC shares fell 1.03 percent to close at $78.43 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) from Market Perform to Outperform. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares rose 24.09 percent to $8.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) from Hold to Buy. Prologis rose 0.03 percent to close at $61.62 on Wednesday.
- Barclays upgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Mellanox shares rose 1.92 percent to close at $77.15 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) from Neutral to Buy. PDC Energy shares rose 3.33 percent to close at $49.58 on Wednesday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) from Market Perform to Outperform. MDC Partners shares fell 0.72 percent to close at $6.85 on Wednesday.
- Leerink Swann upgraded Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) from Market Perform to Outperform. Mylan shares rose 1.06 percent to $40.82 in pre-market trading.
- Lake Street upgraded American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) from Hold to Buy. American Outdoor Brands shares rose 2.21 percent to $10.65 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) from Overweight to Sector Weight. JB Hunt shares rose 1.49 percent to close at $113.09 on Wednesday.
- Barclays downgraded Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Puma Biotechnology shares fell 1.81 percent to $64.95 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTX) from Outperform to Market Perform. MarketAxess shares fell 0.26 percent to close at $205.85 on Wednesday.
- Wedbush downgraded Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) from Neutral to Underperform. Ellie Mae shares fell 2.66 percent to $91.50 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SLCA) from Buy to Neutral. US Silica shares fell 1.85 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE: PAYC) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Paycom shares dropped 0.68 percent to $111.50 in pre-market trading.
- B. Riley downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) from Buy to Neutral. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares fell 4.66 percent to $26.00 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) from Buy to Neutral. Continental Resources shares fell 1.36 percent to $61.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPWR) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Monolithic Power is set to $140. Monolithic Power shares closed at $116.98 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Hershey is set to $99. Hershey shares closed at $96.65 on Wednesday.
- Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage on MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) with a Buy rating. The price target for MEI Pharma is set to $7. MEI Pharma shares closed at $1.95 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) with a Buy rating. The price target for A. O. Smith is set to $72. A. O. Smith shares closed at $63.58 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) with a Hold rating. The price target for Mallinckrodt is set to $15. Mallinckrodt closed at $14.90 on Wednesday.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Nicolet Bankshares is set to $56. Nicolet Bankshares shares closed at $54.44 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Leap Therapeutics is set to $12.50. Leap Therapeutics shares closed at $9.71 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) with a Buy rating. The price target for AMETEK is set to $85. AMETEK shares closed at $74.07 on Wednesday.
