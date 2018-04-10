The Vetr community on Monday upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment on the stock today trended positive, with 89.5 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 5.3 percent a Hold and 5.3 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Disney shares were trading up 1.5 percent at $101.22. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $114.50 implying 13.1 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook was strongly bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $125, implying a strong projected upside.