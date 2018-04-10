Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Disney

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2018 4:23pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Monday upgraded shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment on the stock today trended positive, with 89.5 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 5.3 percent a Hold and 5.3 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Disney shares were trading up 1.5 percent at $101.22. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $114.50 implying 13.1 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook was strongly bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $125, implying a strong projected upside.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

WrestleMania Returns To New Orleans With WWE's Stock Back At All-Time Highs
The Money Behind The Masters
Rise Of The Robots: 7 New AI-Powered iShares ETFs
'CHANDS': A Concentration Concern For Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Roku CFO: We've Been Successfully Competing With Apple, Amazon For Years
Why A Netflix Departure From This Consumer ETF Could Drive A Bearish Stance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.