Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 9, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Wedbush upgraded Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) from Neutral to Outperform. Comerica shares fell 3.08 percent to close at $94.92 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE: PAA) from Hold to Buy. Plains All American shares rose 0.96 percent to $23.20 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) from Neutral to Buy. Cemex fell 0.15 percent to close at $6.87 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. GM shares rose 2.57 percent to $38.65 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Magellan Midstream rose 1.34 percent to $61.13 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) from Hold to Buy. Plains GP Holdings shares rose 1.16 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) from In-Line to Outperform. MGM Growth Properties shares fell 1.16 percent to close at $26.44 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Raymond James downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.48 percent to $320.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) from Buy to Hold. NewLink Genetics shares fell 1.19 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Spectra Energy Partners shares fell 1.5 percent to close at $32.90 on Thursday.
- Jefferies downgraded Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) from Buy to Hold. Menlo Therapeutics shares fell 54.57 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading.
- Baird downgraded NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) from Outperform to Neutral. NewLink Genetics shares fell 1.19 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded AveXis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVXS) from Buy to Neutral. AveXis rose 81.63 percent to $210.53 in pre-market trading.
- J.P. Morgan downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: BHVN) from Overweight to Neutral. Westlake Chemical shares fell 0.49 percent to $106.67 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Leerink initiated coverage on Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Arcus Biosciences is set to $21. Arcus Biosciences shares closed at $14.34 on Friday.
- TD Securities initiated coverage on Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altice USA is set to $25. Altice USA shares closed at $18.50 on Friday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bridgewater Bancshares is set to $15.50. Bridgewater Bancshares shares closed at $12.95 on Friday.
- Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Natera is set to $16. Natera shares closed at $8.80 on Friday.
- Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE: COR) with a Buy rating. The price target for CoreSite Realty is set to $125. CoreSite Realty shares closed at $102.29 on Friday.
- Analysts at SunTrust initiated coverage on argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) with a Buy rating. The price target for argenx is set to $125. argenx closed at $74.84 on Friday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
