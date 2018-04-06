Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Blackberry

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2018 3:45pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded Blackberry Limited (NYSE: BB) from 2.5 stars (Sell) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment on the stock today remained positive, with 77.8 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 22.2 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Blackberry shares were trading down 3.3 percent at $10.12. The Vetr crowd is neutral to bearish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $10.20 implying 2.6 percent projected downside.

Analyst outlook was neutral as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $10.75, implying forecasts in line with the stock’s current performance.

