Vetr Crowd Upgrades Cisco Systems

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 05, 2018 3:52pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Despite the upgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock was mixed, with 46.2 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 46.2 percent a Sell and 7.6 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Cisco shares were trading up 1.9 percent at $41.98. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $46.32 implying 10.8 percent projected upside.

Analyst outlook was bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $50, implying a strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

