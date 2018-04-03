Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Under Armour

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2018 4:16pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Monday upgraded Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Despite the upgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock was mixed, with 57.1 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating and 42.9 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Under Armour shares were trading up 4.7 percent at $14.65. The Vetr crowd is neutral on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $14.77.

Analyst outlook was bearish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $12, implying a slight downside.

