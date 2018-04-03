The Vetr community on Monday upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Despite the upgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock was mixed to bearish, with 54.1 percent of users giving the stock a Sell rating, 35.1 percent a Buy and 10.8 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Netflix shares were trading up 1.5 percent at $284.40. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $292.74 implying 4.4 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was neutral to slightly bearish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $280, implying a slight downside.