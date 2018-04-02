Vetr Crowd Downgrades Apple, Remains Bullish

The Vetr community last Friday downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from 4.5 stars (Strong Buy) to 4 stars (Buy) . Despite the downgrade, crowd sentiment on the stock today remained heavily positive, with 79.5 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 6.8 percent a Hold and 13.7 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Apple shares were trading down 1.7 percent at $164.91. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $186.49, implying 12.9 percent upside.

This bullish outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $194, implying a strong upside.