The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded VALE S.A. American (NYSE: VALE) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment on the stock today is optimistic, with 60 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 20 percent a Hold and 20 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Vale shares were trading up 3.1 percent at $12.84. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $13.81 implying 8.1 percent upside.

This bullish outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $14.50, implying strong upside.