The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) from 3.5 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Crowd sentiment on the stock today is optimistic, with 66.7 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 16.7 percent a Hold and 16.7 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, ON shares were trading up 2.6 percent at $24.42. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $26.68 implying 10.3 percent upside.

This bullish outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $27.