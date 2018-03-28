The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from 2.5 stars (Sell) to 3 stars (Hold). Crowd sentiment on Netflix is trending negative today, with 64.9 percent of users giving the stock a Sell rating, 24.3 percent a Buy and 10.8 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Netflix shares were trading down 3.6 percent at $289.87. The Vetr crowd still remains neutral to bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $295.48, implying 2 percent upside.

Analyst outlook trended bearish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $275, indicating a mild downside.