The Vetr community on Monday upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from 4 stars (Buy) to 5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Micron is mixed to bullish, with 48.3 percent of users giving the stock a Buy Rating, 40 percent a Sell and 11.7 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Micron shares were trading at $54.67. The Vetr crowd is heavily bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $63.71 implying 18.3 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was equally as bullish. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $64, implying a strong upside.