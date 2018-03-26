Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) from Neutral to Outperform. US Bancorp shares rose 2.54 percent to $50.50 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at JP Morgan upgraded Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) from Neutral to Overweight. Zebra Technologies fell 0.59 percent to $135.55 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities upgraded MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) from Neutral to Overweight. MetLife shares rose 2.52 percent to $45.19 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Restaurant Brands shares rose 2.64 percent to $58.00 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC) from Hold to Buy. Belden shares fell 7.77 percent to close at $64.55 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Darden shares rose 1.42 percent to $85.45 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Neutral to Overweight. upgraded Dollar Tree shares rose 2.76 percent to $94.49 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) from Hold to Buy. Eaton shares rose 2.89 percent to $80.44 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. D.R. Horton shares fell 0.60 percent to close at $43.30 on Friday.
- Raymond James upgraded Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from Underperform to Market Perform. Intel shares rose 2.45 percent to $50.57 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JMP Securities downgraded Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Adobe shares rose 1.55 percent to $218.35 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) from Neutral to Negative. AMD shares fell 2.57 percent to close at $10.63 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) from Buy to Hold. Cott shares fell 4.02 percent to close at $14.81 on Friday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) from Overweight to Neutral. Dover shares fell 0.64 percent to close at $98.35 on Friday.
- Analysts at Janney Capital downgraded PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) from Buy to Neutral. PLx Pharma shares fell 16.94 percent to close at $5.15 on Friday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) from Buy to Neutral. EPR Properties shares fell 0.39 percent to $54.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Jack In The Box shares fell 0.11 percent to $83.74 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altria is set to $72. Altria closed at $59.27 on Friday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Saia, Inc. (NYSE: SAIA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Saia is set to $93. Saia shares closed at $74.15 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE: CCE) with an Overweight rating. Coca-Cola European Partners shares closed at $40.14 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) with a Buy rating. The price target for ESSA Pharma is set to $0.70. ESSA Pharma shares closed at $0.195 on Friday.
- Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Gaia is set to $23. Gaia shares closed at $15.55 on Friday.
- Mizuho initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for First Industrial Realty is set to $31. First Industrial Realty shares closed at $28.42 on Friday.
- H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Viking Therapeutics is set to $11. Viking Therapeutics shares closed at $4.61 on Friday.
