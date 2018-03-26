Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Visa

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2018 7:13am   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community last Thursday upgraded Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Visa is mixed to bullish, with 45.5 percent of users giving the stock a Buy Rating, 18.2 percent a Sell and 36.4 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Visa shares were trading at $117. The Vetr crowd is strongly bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $135.40 implying 18.3 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was strongly bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $140, implying a strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (V)

Why There's Room For Growth In Crypto Payments
Shoppers Beware: What To Watch For In Retail Store Credit Cards
Vetr Crowd Downgrades Visa
What You Need To Know About LitePay
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
The Tech Giants That Are Hiring For Blockchain Positions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.