The Vetr community last Thursday upgraded Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Visa is mixed to bullish, with 45.5 percent of users giving the stock a Buy Rating, 18.2 percent a Sell and 36.4 percent a Hold.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, Visa shares were trading at $117. The Vetr crowd is strongly bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $135.40 implying 18.3 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was strongly bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $140, implying a strong upside.