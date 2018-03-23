Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Target

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2018 6:58am
The Vetr community on Wednesday upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from 4 stars (Sell) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Target is mixed, with 46.2 percent of users giving the stock a Buy Rating, 38.5 percent a Sell and 15.4 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Target shares were trading at $68.89. The Vetr crowd is strongly bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $80.00 implying 14.8 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $75.50, implying a moderate upside.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

