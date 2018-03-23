The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Nvidia is mixed, with 41.1 percent of users giving the stock a Buy, 42.9 percent a Sell and 16.1 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Nvidia shares were trading at $241.85. The Vetr crowd remains strongly bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $279.06 implying 14 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was in line with the stock’s performance. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $250, implying a neutral outlook.