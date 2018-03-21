The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) from 4 stars (Sell) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd still remained unanimously bullish, with 100 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating.

At time of publication, Verizon shares were trading at $47.28. The Vetr crowd remains strongly bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $55.19 implying 16.3 percent upside.

Analyst sentiment was bullish as well. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $56.00, implying a strong upside.