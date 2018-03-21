Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Square

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2018 7:05am   Comments
The Vetr community on Monday upgraded Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Despite the upgrade, the Vetr crowd’s outlook on Square was overwhelmingly negative, with 72.2 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 11.1 percent a Hold and 16.7 percent a Buy.

At time of publication, Square shares were trading at $57.69. The Vetr crowd remains neutral to moderately bearish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $57.03 implying slight 1.2 percent downside.

Analyst outlook was negative. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $47.00, implying a heavily bearish outlook.

