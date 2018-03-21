The Vetr community on Monday upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Despite the upgrade, the Vetr crowd’s outlook on Nvidia was mixed, with 50 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 14.3 percent a Hold and 35.7 percent a Buy.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, NVIDIA shares were trading at $249.58. The Vetr crowd remains strongly bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $277.06 implying 10.9 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was in line with the stock’s performance. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $250.00, implying a neutral outlook.