Vetr Crowd Upgrades Nvidia To Strong Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2018 7:05am   Comments
The Vetr community on Monday upgraded NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). Despite the upgrade, the Vetr crowd’s outlook on Nvidia was mixed, with 50 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 14.3 percent a Hold and 35.7 percent a Buy.

At time of publication, NVIDIA shares were trading at $249.58. The Vetr crowd remains strongly bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $277.06 implying 10.9 percent upside.

Analyst outlook was in line with the stock’s performance. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $250.00, implying a neutral outlook.

