Vetr Crowd Splits With Analysts, Upgrades Mazor Robotics

The Vetr community on Monday upgraded Mazor Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: MZOR) from 3 stars (Hold) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Mazor was bullish, with 60 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating and 40 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Mazor Robotics shares were trading at $64.02. The Vetr crowd remains strongly bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $69.63 implying 10.3 percent upside.

This bullish sentiment sharply contrasted with analyst consensus. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $38.00, implying an extremely bearish outlook.