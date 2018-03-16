The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE: PSTG) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Pure Storage was optimistic, with 71.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating and 28.6 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Pure Storage shares were trading at $20.63. The Vetr crowd remains strongly bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $23.58 implying 14.5 percent upside.

This bullish sentiment was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on Pure Storage is at $24.00, implying a positive outlook.