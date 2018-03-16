The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Micron was negative, with 65.5 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Sell rating, 10.3 percent a Hold and 24.1 percent a Buy.

At time of publication, Micron was trading at $60.63. The Vetr crowd still remains bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $64.58 implying 7.1 percent upside.

Analyst outlook on Micron was in-line with the stock’s recent performance. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $57.50, implying a neutral outlook.