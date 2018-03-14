The Vetr community on Tuesday upgraded Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). The Vetr crowd’s outlook on Constellation was moderately upbeat, with 71.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 14.3 percent a Hold and 14.3 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, Constellation Brands shares were trading at $227.40. The Vetr crowd is bullish on the stock in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $237.51 implying 4.9 percent upside.

This bullish outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $250.00, implying a bullish outlook.