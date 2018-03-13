Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 13, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) from Market Perform to Outperform. Century Aluminum shares rose 3.28 percent to close at $20.81 on Monday.
- UBS upgraded M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC) from Sell to Buy. M.D.C. Holdings shares rose 0.39 percent to close at $28.29 on Monday.
- Jefferies upgraded Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE: KOS) from Hold to Buy. Kosmos Energy shares fell 0.34 percent to close at $5.88 on Monday.
- Canaccord Genuity upgraded Randgold Resources Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GOLD) from Hold to Buy. Randgold shares rose 0.59 percent to $84.05 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LECO) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Lincoln Electric fell 0.06 percent to close at $93.07 on Monday.
- Barclays upgraded Total SA (ADR) (NYSE: TOT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Total shares rose 1.77 percent to $58.49 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital upgraded Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) from Market Perform to Outperform. Commercial Metals shares rose 0.77 percent to $18.21 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Pampa Energia S.A. (ADR) (NYSE: PAM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Pampa Energia shares fell 0.05 percent to close at $63.48 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Citigroup downgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from Buy to Neutral. CF shares rose 0.92 percent to close at $41.88 on Monday.
- Raymond James downgraded Oclaro Inc (NASDAQ: OCLR) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Oclaro shares fell 0.40 percent to $9.97 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann downgraded Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE: VCRA) from Outperform to Market Perform. Vocera Communications shares fell 1.25 percent to $26.93 in pre-market trading.
- Vertical Group downgraded United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from Hold to Sell. United States Steel shares rose 0.76 percent to $43.90 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) from Hold to Sell. Piedmont Office Realty shares fell 1.84 percent to $17.65 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Five9 shares rose 0.29 percent to close at $31.45 on Monday.
- JMP Securities downgraded Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Coupa Software shares fell 1.38 percent to $48.50 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE: CTB) from Buy to Neutral. Cooper Tire shares rose 0.78 percent to close at $32.25 on Monday.
- BMO Capital downgraded Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE: WRD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Wildhorse Resource Development shares rose 2.36 percent to close at $17.35 on Monday.
- Citigroup downgraded Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) from Buy to Neutral. Chegg shares fell 3.68 percent to $21.45 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Bernstein initiated coverage on CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for CIGNA is set to $194. CIGNA shares closed at $167.31 on Monday.
- Analysts at Instinet initiated coverage on Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Installed Building is set to $77. Installed Building shares closed at $61.80 on Monday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) with a Market Perform rating. USG shares closed at $35.35 on Monday.
- William Blair initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE: CNO) with an Outperform rating. CNO Financial shares closed at $22.36 on Monday.
- Instinet initiated coverage on GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) with a Buy rating. The price target for GMS is set to $40. GMS closed at $33.46 on Monday.
- Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cutera is set to $60. Cutera shares closed at $50.60 on Monday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verizon is set to $58. Verizon shares closed at $48.80 on Monday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE: CBPX) with a Market Perform rating. Continental Building shares closed at $28.15 on Monday.
