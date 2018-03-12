The Vetr community on Friday upgraded GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) from 1.5 stars (Strong Sell) to 2 stars (Sell). The Vetr crowd was mixed on GoPro, with 55.6 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating and 44.4 percent a Sell.

At time of publication, GoPro shares were trading up 2.2 percent at $5.63. The Vetr crowd is strongly bearish on GoPro, with an aggregated price target of $5.01 implying 10.3 percent downside.

This outlook contrasted with analyst sentiment, which was in-line with the current share price. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is at $5.50, implying a neutral outlook.