Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Vetr Crowd Upgrades AMD

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2018 4:10pm   Comments
Share:

The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd was overwhelmingly bullish on AMD, with 85.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating and 14.6 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, AMD shares were down 2.7 percent at $11.65. The Vetr crowd is strongly bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $13.62 implying an 16.5 percent upside.

This outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is currently at $16.00, implying strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

ICYMI: Cigna And Express Scripts, AMD And Nvidia, Amazon And Wayfair
4 Semiconductor Stocks Grossly 'Underowned', According To Bank Of America
The Market In 5 Minutes: AMD, Jobless Claims, Broadcom-Qualcomm
AMD, Dollar Tree, Yandex And Ethereum: 'Fast Money' Picks For March 8
A Look At AMD's Options Activity, Short Interest
Semi Execs Present Optimistic View At Morgan Stanley's TMT Conference
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.