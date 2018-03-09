The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) from 4 stars (Buy) to 4.5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd was overwhelmingly bullish on AMD, with 85.4 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating and 14.6 percent a Sell.

See how crowdsourced ratings could help you time the market

At time of publication, AMD shares were down 2.7 percent at $11.65. The Vetr crowd is strongly bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $13.62 implying an 16.5 percent upside.

This outlook was echoed by analysts. Among analysts, the 12-month consensus price target on the stock is currently at $16.00, implying strong upside.