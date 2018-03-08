Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 8, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Baird upgraded Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE: PH) from Neutral to Outperform. Parker Hannifin shares fell 0.82 percent to close at $176.39 on Wednesday.
- Longbow Research upgraded Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN) from Neutral to Buy. Wendy's shares rose 1.92 percent to $16.95 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG) from Hold to Buy. Booking Holdings shares rose 1.79 percent to close at $2,122.93 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Quidel rose 4.88 percent to close at $46.88 on Wednesday.
- UBS upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) from Neutral to Buy. Baker Hughes shares rose 1.52 percent to $29.36 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Barclays PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BCS) from Sell to Neutral. Barclays shares fell 0.08 percent to $11.80 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital upgraded Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Pinnacle West Capital shares fell 1.14 percent to close at $75.43 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) from Neutral to Buy. Microchip Technology shares rose 1.50 percent to $97.00 in pre-market trading.
- Argus upgraded Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) from Hold to Buy. Splunk shares rose 2.05 percent to $107.82 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays upgraded Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Dollar Tree shares rose 0.84 percent to $90.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at B. Riley downgraded Zagg Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG) from Buy to Neutral. Zagg shares fell 10.32 percent to $13.90 in pre-market trading.
- Maxim Group downgraded THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) from Buy to Hold. THL Credit shares fell 3.28 percent to $7.97 in pre-market trading.
- UBS downgraded HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) from Buy to Neutral. HubSpot shares fell 1.21 percent to $118.55 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann downgraded American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARA) from Outperform to Market Perform. American Renal Associates shares closed at $23.52 on Wednesday.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) from Buy to Hold. CalAmp shares fell 0.65 percent to $24.60 in pre-market trading.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: UBNK) from Outperform to Market Perform. United Financial Bancorp shares rose 0.50 percent to close at $15.94 on Wednesday.
Top Initiations
- UBS initiated coverage on Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ: CTWS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Connecticut Water Service is set to $53. Connecticut Water Service shares closed at $50.34 on Wednesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for McKesson is set to $165. McKesson shares closed at $151.75 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ: IDXG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Interpace Diagnostics is set to $3. Interpace Diagnostics shares closed at $1.01 on Wednesday.
- UBS initiated coverage on American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Water Works is set to $89. American Water Works shares closed at $80.18 on Wednesday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: GNCA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Genocea Biosciences is set to $5. Genocea Biosciences shares closed at $1.11 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) with an Overweight rating. The price target for UnitedHealth is set to $265. UnitedHealth shares closed at $227.27 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on American States Water Co (NYSE: AWR) with a Sell rating. The price target for American States Water is set to $42. American States Water closed at $51.51 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Intellia Therapeutics is set to $76. Intellia Therapeutics shares closed at $29.43 on Wednesday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Walgreens is set to $76. Walgreens shares closed at $69.50 on Wednesday.
