Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 6, 2018
Top Upgrades
- UBS upgraded Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) from Neutral to Buy. Vistra Energy shares rose 1.63 percent to close at $19.91 on Monday.
- Citigroup upgraded Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) from Neutral to Buy. Archer-Daniels Midland shares rose 1.24 percent to $43.25 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright upgraded DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) from Neutral to Buy. Durect shares rose 3.45 percent to close at $1.50 on Monday.
- Barclays upgraded First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. First Republic Bank shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $94.16 on Monday.
- RBC Capital upgraded PPL Corp (NYSE: PPL) from Sector Perform to Outperform. PPL shares rose 2.13 percent to close at $28.32 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Hold to Buy. UPS shares rose 1.93 percent to $107.85 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ: MYL) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Mylan shares rose 3.25 percent to $42.89 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgraded E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ: ETFC) from Market Perform to Outperform. E*TRADE shares rose 2.14 percent to close at $52.62 on Monday.
- Citigroup upgraded Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) from Neutral to Buy. Herbalife shares rose 2.68 percent to $96.80 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research upgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Buy. PACCAR shares rose 2.41 percent to close at $68.81 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway (USA) (NYSE: CNI) from Neutral to Underperform. Canadian National Railway shares fell 0.40 percent to $74.50 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Spectra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: SEP) from Buy to Hold. Spectra Energy Partners shares fell 0.82 percent to $38.50 in pre-market trading.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) from Buy to Neutral. Fate Therapeutics shares fell 6.17 percent to $12.92 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) with an Outperform rating. Cardlytics shares closed at $16.80 on Monday.
- Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Domino's is set to $260. Domino's closed at $219.61 on Monday.
- Vertical Research initiated coverage on Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN) with a Sell rating. The price target for Trinity Industries is set to $20. Trinity Industries shares closed at $33.54 on Monday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ: CDLX) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Cardlytics is set to $23. Cardlytics shares closed at $16.80 on Monday.
- Needham initiated coverage on Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Athenex is set to $30. Athenex shares closed at $15.98 on Monday.
