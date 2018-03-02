The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from 4 stars (Buy) to 5 stars (Strong Buy). The Vetr crowd remained mixed, with 33.3 percent of Vetr users giving the stock a Buy rating, 33.3 percent a Sell and 33.3 percent Hold.

At time of publication, Caterpillar shares were trading down 2.1 percent at $147.07. The Vetr crowd is extremely bullish in the long run, with an aggregated price target of $180.95 implying a 23.2 percent upside.

This bullish sentiment was echoed by analysts. The 12-month consensus analyst price target for Caterpillar is currently at $181.00, implying strong upside.