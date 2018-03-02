Market Overview

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Microsoft To Buy

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2018 3:25pm   Comments
The Vetr community on Thursday upgraded shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from 3 stars (Hold) to 3.5 stars (Buy). Sentiment among the Vetr crowd was mixed, with 54.5 percent of users giving the stock a Buy rating, 24.2 percent a Sell and 21.2 percent a Hold.

At time of publication, Microsoft shares were trading down 1 percent at $91.92. The Vetr crowd’s aggregated target price of $97.68 implies a 6.6 percent upside, indicating a bullish long-term outlook on the stock.

Analyst outlook on Microsoft was bullish as well. The 12-month price target consensus among analysts is currently at $105.00, implying strong upside.

Posted-In: VetrUpgrades Crowdsourcing Analyst Ratings General

