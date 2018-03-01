Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from Hold to Buy. Macy's shares fell 0.37 percent to $29.30 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) from Hold to Buy. Carrizo Oil & Gas shares rose 3.20 percent to $14.50 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE: ETN) from Underweight to Neutral.. Eaton shares fell 1.54 percent to close at $80.70 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Itron shares gained 5 percent to $73.50 in pre-market trading.
- UBS upgraded Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) from Sell to Neutral. Wendy's shares closed at $15.95 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX) from Neutral to Overweight.
- JP Morgan upgraded Intelsat SA (NYSE: I) from Underweight to Neutral. Intelsat shares rose 7.56 percent to close at $4.84 on Wednesday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley downgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Portola Pharmaceuticals shares fell 18.48 percent to $34.50 in pre-market trading.
- Telsey Advisory Group downgraded L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Outperform to Market Perform. L Brands shares fell 6.75 percent to $46.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) from Neutral to Underweight.
- KeyBanc downgraded Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ: ROCK) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Gibraltar Industries shares fell 2.66 percent to close at $34.70 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. downgraded ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXLS) from Outperform to Market Perform. ExlService Holdings shares fell 3.03 percent to close at $57.02 on Wednesday.
- Benchmark downgraded Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) from Buy to Hold. Cross Country Healthcare shares fell 11.2 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc downgraded EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) from Overweight to Sector Weight. EPR Properties shares fell 4.56 percent to $55.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Citigroup initiated coverage on Rayonier Inc. (NYSE: RYN) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Rayonier is set to $37. Rayonier shares closed at $33.99 on Wednesday.
- Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Children's Place is set to $160. Children's Place shares closed at $142.30 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Twilio is set to $45. Twilio shares closed at $34.16 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.