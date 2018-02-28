Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 28, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2018 9:11am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Vertical Group upgraded Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from Hold to Buy. Sanderson Farms shares rose 0.68 percent to $125.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) from Neutral to Buy. Chevron shares rose 0.97 percent to $114.71 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie upgraded Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from Underperform to Neutral. Viacom shares fell 1.98 percent to close at $33.21 on Tuesday.
  • Roth Capital upgraded Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Neutral to Buy. Etsy shares rose 16.17 percent to $24.43 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) from Neutral to Overweight. MercadoLibre shares rose 3.80 percent to $389.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) from Neutral to Buy. Philip Morris shares rose 0.55 percent to $104.65 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Tutor Perini shares fell 2.67 percent to close at $21.85 on Monday.
  • Analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AAXN) from Neutral to Buy. Axon Enterprise shares rose 22.02 percent to $33.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ADR) (NYSE: BUD) from Neutral to Positive. Anheuser Busch InBev shares rose 0.29 percent to $106.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Buckingham upgraded Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE: ADM) from Neutral to Buy. Archer-Daniels Midland shares rose 1.10 percent to $42.10 in pre-market trading.


Top Downgrades

  • Analysts at BMO Capital downgraded e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Outperform to Market Perform. e.l.f. Beauty shares fell 11.55 percent to $17.99 in pre-market trading.
  • JMP Securities downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. Atara Biotherapeutics shares fell 8 percent to $39.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie downgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Outperform to Neutral. Comcast shares rose 0.74 percent to $36.93 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James downgraded Student Transportation Inc (NASDAQ: STB) from Outperform to Market Perform. Student Transportation shares 24.79 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) from Buy to Hold. Celgene shares fell 6.45 percent to $89.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR) from Buy to Hold. Frontier Communications shares fell 25.32 percent to $6.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: ARCT) from Buy to Neutral. Arcturus Therapeutics shares fell 0.88 percent to close at $5.65 on Tuesday.
  • SocGen downgraded Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from Hold to Sell. Autoliv shares dropped 1.17 percent to $144.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Citi downgraded British American Tobacco PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BTI) from Buy to Neutral. British American Tobacco shares fell 0.66 percent to $60.42 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE: CAPL) from Outperform to Neutral. CrossAmerica Partners shares slipped 0.87 percent to $23.97 in pre-market trading.


Top Initiations

  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MDGL) with an Outperform rating. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $131.40 on Tuesday.
  • Needham initiated coverage on SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for SurModics is set to $42. SurModics shares closed at $29.85 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE: PG) with a Sell rating. The price target for Procter & Gamble is set to $78.50. Procter & Gamble shares closed at $80.54 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Fortress Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: FBIO) with a Buy rating. The price target for Fortress Biotech is set to $10. Fortress Biotech closed at $4.05 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho initiated coverage on ALLETE Inc (NYSE: ALE) with a Buy rating. The price target for ALLETE is set to $71.50. ALLETE shares closed at $68.25 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ: RPD) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rapid7 is set to $32. Rapid7 shares closed at $25.54 on Tuesday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cabot is set to $72. Cabot shares closed at $62.74 on Tuesday.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Payment Data Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYDS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Payment Data Systems is set to $4. Payment Data Systems shares closed at $1.59 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Dell Technologies is set to $114. Dell Technologies shares closed at $72.74 on Tuesday.

