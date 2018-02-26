Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Analysts at B. Riley upgraded Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) from Neutral to Buy. Guess? shares gained 1.35 percent to close at $15.02 on Friday.
- Analysts at Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB) from Neutral to Buy. Schlumberger shares rose 1.20 percent to $67.30 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE: DIN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Dine Brands Global shares rose 1.46 percent to $70.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: XLRN) from Neutral to Overweight. Acceleron Pharma shares rose 2.17 percent to close at $42.91 on Friday.
- Gabelli & Co. upgraded Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) from Hold to Buy. Visteon shares fell 0.74 percent to close at $126.64 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo upgraded American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) from Market Perform to Outperform. American Water Works shares rose 2.40 percent to close at $80.63 on Friday.
- Susquehanna upgraded Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) from Neutral to Positive. Finish Line shares rose 1.26 percent to close at $10.48 on Friday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Hold to Buy. UPS shares rose 1.32 percent to $107.00 in pre-market trading.
- RBC upgraded BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP) from Sector Perform to Outperform. BP shares rose 0.62 percent to $40.35 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America upgraded Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE: BHGE) from Underperform to Neutral. Baker Hughes shares fell 0.04 percent to close at $28.03 on Friday.
Top Downgrades
- Analysts at Bank of America downgraded Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) from Buy to Neutral. Halliburton shares fell 0.97 percent to $47.98 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA) from Overweight to Neutral. Zebra Technologies shares rose 4.92 percent to close at $141.90 on Friday.
- Societe Generale downgraded General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) from Hold to Sell. General Mills shares fell 0.91 percent to $52.50 in pre-market trading.
- JMP Securities downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Endo International shares rose 4.57 percent to close at $6.86 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded Aqua America Inc (NYSE: WTR) from Outperform to Market Perform. Aqua America shares rose 2.79 percent to close at $35.00 on Friday.
- Jefferies downgraded Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) from Hold to Underperform. Mattel shares fell 3.25 percent to $16.10 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Albemarle shares fell 3.58 percent to $114.50 in pre-market trading.
- Compass Point downgraded AmTrust Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ: AFSI) from Buy to Neutral. AmTrust Financial shares dropped 1.24 percent to $12.77 in pre-market trading.
- Lake Street downgraded MiMedx Group Inc (NASDAQ: MDXG) from Buy to Hold. MiMedx shares rose 0.26 percent to $7.85 in pre-market trading.
- Imperial Capital downgraded Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ: BUFF) from Outperform to In-Line. Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares gained 17.23 percent to close at $40.00 on Friday.
Top Initiations
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SAGE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for SAGE Therapeutics is set to $225. SAGE Therapeutics shares closed at $164.15 on Friday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE: CAAP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Corporacion America Airports is set to $23. Corporacion America Airports shares closed at $15.55 on Friday.
- Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: SLGL) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Sol Gel Technologies is set to $20. Sol Gel Technologies shares closed at $11.13 on Friday.
- Analysts at Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Landmark Infrastructure Partners is set to $18.50. Landmark Infrastructure Partners closed at $17.75 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for VICI Properties is set to $22. VICI Properties shares closed at $19.82 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Chegg is set to $23. Chegg shares closed at $20.35 on Friday.
- Analysts at H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Intec Pharma is set to $16. Intec Pharma shares closed at $5.70 on Friday.
